Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.71. The stock had a trading volume of 74,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,159. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

