Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AINV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,542. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $875.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

