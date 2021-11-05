Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.46

Shares of Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.46 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.41). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 8,083,131 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £43.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.77.

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

