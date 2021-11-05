Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $15.28 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.90. 180,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013,445. The company has a market cap of $266.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.70.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

