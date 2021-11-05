Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Fluor updated its FY21 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.850-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,719,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Fluor has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Barclays reduced their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fluor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

