Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Sells $114,749.76 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,197 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $114,749.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 9,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $216,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 120,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,661. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LAZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

