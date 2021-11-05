Insider Selling: HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CMO Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 105,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 74.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.