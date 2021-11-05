Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells 6,575 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,549,000 after buying an additional 455,917 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Fortive by 40.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Fortive by 8.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after buying an additional 290,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after buying an additional 136,692 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.