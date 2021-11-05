Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 20,824 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $334,225.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zachary Jacob Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67.

HBAN stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.85. 8,030,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,016,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 86.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 506,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 234,598 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after acquiring an additional 312,096 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 252,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.3% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 289,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 73,866 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

