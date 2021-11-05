Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.520 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.80.

NYSE BXP traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,129. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

