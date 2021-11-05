Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

NYSE:HCC traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $22.72. 57,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,644. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Warrior Met Coal stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Warrior Met Coal worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

