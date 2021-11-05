NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives $62.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NXGPY traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. 298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69. NEXT has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.7582 per share. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

