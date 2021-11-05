USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00083606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00082285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.20 or 0.07246809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,842.86 or 0.99660240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022767 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.