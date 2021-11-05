Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHF stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,044. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $221.69 and a 52 week high of $283.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.60.

