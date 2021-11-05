ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

ACCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACCO Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 583,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $900.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.16.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.