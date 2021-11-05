Lor Inc Sells 100,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $519,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $268,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $397,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $476,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $528,750.00.

Shares of RES traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 798,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RPC by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

