Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CFO Sells 29,334 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Worrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38.

On Thursday, October 21st, Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,758,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.43 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

