e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. 744,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

