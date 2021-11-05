e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.
e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. 744,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 2.03.
In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
