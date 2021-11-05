Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $1,305,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMRC traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

