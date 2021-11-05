Insider Selling: Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Insider Sells 23,715 Shares of Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.36. The stock had a trading volume of 655,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,185. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,110,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.