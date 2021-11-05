Keh Shew Lu Sells 50,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,600 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $801,692.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $823,500.00.

DIOD traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,873. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 78.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 68,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 33.1% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

