Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.58% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,804. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.