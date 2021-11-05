Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,292,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,298 shares of company stock valued at $492,643,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,998.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,837.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,642.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $2,999.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

