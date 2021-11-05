Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.55

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.55 and traded as high as C$9.64. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.62, with a volume of 57,210 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.70 million and a P/E ratio of 33.21.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

