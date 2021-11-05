K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.37

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 189.37 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 178.29 ($2.33). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 178.29 ($2.33), with a volume of 70 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market cap of £78.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.99.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26). Over the last three months, insiders bought 147,270 shares of company stock worth $25,794,905.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

