Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.09

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and traded as high as $24.29. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 3,766 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFED. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

