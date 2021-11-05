ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.17

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $2.60. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 329,121 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.50.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $2.03.
About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
Featured Article: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.