ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.17

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $2.60. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 329,121 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.50.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 37,154 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

