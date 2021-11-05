Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.04

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.04 and traded as low as $12.55. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 262 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03.

Tiger Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

