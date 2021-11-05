IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

IMIAY traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $47.70. 659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. IMI has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.36.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

