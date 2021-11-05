BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC cut BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

BTGOF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. 32,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,256. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

