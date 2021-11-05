CIBC Boosts Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to C$44.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

MLFNF stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,445. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $24.58.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

