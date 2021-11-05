Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $61.05. 27,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $69.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.87% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.