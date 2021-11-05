Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Decreased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $595,998,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $35.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,000.90. 39,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,140. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,827.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,603.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $2,994.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

