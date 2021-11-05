Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 8,983 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,662,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,108 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

ORCL stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.96. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

