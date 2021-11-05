Content Neutrality Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $74,254.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $74,254.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00053696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00247591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096529 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

