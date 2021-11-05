TOP (TOP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $462,406.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. TOP has a market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $462,406.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00053696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00247591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096529 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

