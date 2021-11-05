Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for $154.14 or 0.00252483 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $23.94 million and approximately $40,288.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00083606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00082285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.20 or 0.07246809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,842.86 or 0.99660240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022767 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 155,282 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mAAPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.