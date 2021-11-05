Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.24). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toast.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. 27,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,593. Toast has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

