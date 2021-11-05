Annandale Capital LLC Buys 47,342 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,342 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 1.1% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,269,328 shares of company stock valued at $11,614,958. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of ET traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.31. 40,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,511,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

