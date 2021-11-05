$48.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report sales of $48.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.76 million and the highest is $48.35 million. Ooma posted sales of $42.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $189.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.50 million to $190.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $206.96 million, with estimates ranging from $202.70 million to $210.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,278. Ooma has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $511.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 312,916 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ooma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

