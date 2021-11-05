Man Group plc Invests $27.98 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Man Group plc bought a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 87,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $346.47 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.74 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.04.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.60.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

