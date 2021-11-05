JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $2,116,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,950,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 74,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 253,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $169.38. The company had a trading volume of 145,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,283,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.17 and its 200 day moving average is $159.21. The company has a market cap of $506.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

