Stacks (STX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $74.60 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00084074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00081183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00122379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00084356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103768 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,282,181,041 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

