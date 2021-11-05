CoreFirst Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.13. 15,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

