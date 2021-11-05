Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $3,257,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $236.11. 40,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

