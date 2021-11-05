Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 41,402 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 240.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 29.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106,826.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 91,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 91,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 341.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 85.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 68,988 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

APH stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $80.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,500 shares of company stock worth $25,738,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

