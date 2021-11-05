Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $6.92 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,921,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.53.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $29.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $618.03. 50,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

