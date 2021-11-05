Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,763. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $187.37 and a twelve month high of $261.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

