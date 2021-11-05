Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $13,011,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $22,205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 127.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 586,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,568,188. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. 28,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

