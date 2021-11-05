Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 458 ($5.98). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 458 ($5.98), with a volume of 1,549 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Science Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 461.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 415.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £208.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

